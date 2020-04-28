1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Alphabet shares rise on Q1 revenue beat, despite advertising slowdown

Sara Fischer

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stock for Google's parent company, Alphabet, was up nearly 4% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported that it beat Wall Street expectations for total revenue.

Yes, but: Despite beating expectations on revenue, the company still reported a slowed advertising growth rate compared to last quarter, due to the decline of the ad market caused by the coronavirus. Google makes the vast majority of its total revenue from ads.

Why it matters: Investors were eager to see how well Google would fare this quarter, given that it's by far the largest advertising-based company in the world.

  • Google's results signal some relief to investors in the ad-based tech sector, although analysts still predict a very rocky road ahead for advertising-based companies.

By the numbers, via CNBC:

  • Earnings: $9.87 per share, adjusted versus $10.33 per share expected
  • Revenue: $41.16 billion verses $40.29 billion expected by Refinitiv
  • Traffic acquisition costs: $7.45 billion versus $7.51 billion per FactSet estimate
  • Cloud revenue: $2.78 billion
  • YouTube advertising revenue: $4.04 billion

Be smart: First quarter revenues don't reflect a full quarter of economic impact from the virus crisis. Many of these companies didn't begin to experience major ad pullback until March, when stay-in-place orders began.

  • Google in particular has been hit heavily by the reduction in ad spending by travel companies like Expedia and Booking Holdings (owner of booking.com and kayak.com).

Sara Fischer

Academy says streamed films eligible for Oscars until theaters reopen

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Films won't need to be released in theaters to qualify or win an Oscar next year, according to new rules announced Tuesday evening by the the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Why it matters: Movie studios are required to debut their films in a physical theater in Los Angeles County for at least seven days in order to qualify for the Oscars, but the Academy says it's temporarily changing its rules as most movie theaters remain shuttered across the country due to the coronavirus.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,098,391 — Total deaths: 216,160 — Total recoveries — 921,199Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,008,066 — Total deaths: 58,126 — Total recoveries — 115,003 — Total tested: 5,628,374Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June.
  4. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  5. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
  6. 😴 1 sleep thing: The coronavirus is invading our dreams and sabotaging our sleep.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Fauci: Everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that every American who needs a coronavirus test should be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June.

Why it matters: Testing increased last week after hitting a plateau, but is still not close to the level needed to safely reopen the country. The White House unveiled a plan on Monday that lays out how the administration plans to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing.

