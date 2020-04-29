2 hours ago - Technology

Microsoft earnings beat expectations despite coronavirus impact

Ina Fried

Photo: Microsoft

Strength in Microsoft's cloud business helped offset the impact of COVID-19 on computer manufacturing, as the company topped earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter that ended March 31. That's despite a February warning from the company that PC sales would not meet prior estimates.

Why it matters: The tech sector has taken on added importance and value as many other areas of the economy have been shut down or severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

By the numbers:

  • Revenue for the quarter was $35 billion, up 15% from a year earlier and ahead of consensus predictions of around $33.6 billion.
  • Net income was $10.8 billion, up 22%.
  • Per-share earnings were $1.40, compared to analysts' consensus expectations of $1.26, per Yahoo Finance.

What they're saying: "We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months," CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. "From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security — we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything."

However, Microsoft cautioned that "the effects of COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in the financial results until future periods."

The company said it would provide more financial guidance on a conference call with analysts that begins at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Go deeper: Microsoft CEO focused on "new demand" caused by coronavirus

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Alphabet shares rise on Q1 revenue beat, despite advertising slowdown

Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stock for Google's parent company, Alphabet, was up nearly 4% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported that it beat Wall Street expectations for total revenue.

Yes, but: Despite beating expectations on revenue, the company still reported a slowed advertising growth rate compared to last quarter, due to the decline of the ad market caused by the coronavirus. Google makes the vast majority of its total revenue from ads.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowApr 28, 2020 - Economy & Business
Joann Muller

Tesla's profitable start to 2020 stalled by coronavirus disruptions

Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tesla posted its third straight quarterly profit, on strong sales of its Model 3 and Y, but said business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic were clouding its outlook for the rest of the year.

Why it matters: It's difficult for any company to forecast the future at this moment, but having raised $2.3 billion in February, Tesla said it has enough liquidity to keep investing in future products and long-term factory expansion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow34 mins ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,179,494 — Total deaths: 226,173 — Total recoveries — 964,957Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,034,884 — Total deaths: 60,316 — Total recoveries — 117,114 — Total tested: 5,795,728Map.
  3. Public health: Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus.
  4. Economy: The Fed says near-zero interest rates will stay "until it is confident that the economy has weathered" the coronavirus crisis.
  5. States: Florida governor says phase one of reopening will begin next week — Maryland governor mandates universal coronavirus testing for all nursing home residents.
  6. Federal response: Vaccine frustrations spark big talk within Trump administrationTop HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day.
  7. World: Malaria deaths in Africa could double due to coronavirus.
  8. 2020: Most Americans back vote-by-mail amid pandemic.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy