Technology

Microsoft says PC unit will fall short of guidance due to coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Microsoft does not expect its PC unit, which includes Windows and Surface, to meet its previous quarterly revenue guidance due to the impact of the coronavirus on computer production, the company said in a Wednesday statement.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ina Fried: It's PC supply, not demand, that is below expectations, as the supply chain — much of which is in China — has been slower to return to full production.

  • Apple warned last week that it would miss estimates, citing the dual impact of the coronavirus both slowing hardware production and decreasing demand in China as consumer spending slowed.

Where it stands: 69% of U.S. consumers are concerned about the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the U.S. economy, according to a Morning Consult poll conducted from Feb. 24–26.

  • Roughly 2,000 adults were surveyed by Morning Consult with a margin of error of ±2%.

What they're saying:

"Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated at the time of our Q2 earnings call.
As a result, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, we do not expect to meet our More Personal Computing segment guidance as Windows OEM and Surface are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated. All other components of our Q3 guidance remain unchanged."
— Microsoft's statement

Go deeper: Apple's coronavirus warning foreshadows broader threat for tech

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Apple will miss quarterly earnings estimates due to coronavirus

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple issued a rare earnings warning on Monday, saying it would not meet quarterly revenue expectations due to the impact of the coronavirus, which will limit iPhone production and limit product demand in China.

Why it matters: Lots of companies rely on China for production, but unlike most U.S. tech companies, Apple also gets a significant chunk of its revenue from sales in China.

Go deeperArrowFeb 17, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Apple's coronavirus warning foreshadows broader threat for tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A warning from Apple on Monday that it would not meet its quarterly earnings forecast shows how quickly the coronavirus is creating real problems for the tech industry.

Why it matters: The virus is still in what could be the early stages and is already stressing supply chains and causing conference cancellations.

Go deeperArrowFeb 18, 2020 - Health
Dion Rabouin

Economists warn coronavirus risk far worse than realized

Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Worries are growing that the economic impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak will be worse than expected and that markets are being too complacent in factoring it in as a risk.

What's happening: The number of confirmed cases has already far outpaced expectations and even those reports are being viewed through a lens of suspicion that the Chinese government is underreporting the figures.

Go deeperArrowFeb 18, 2020 - Economy & Business