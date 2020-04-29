36 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy shrinks 4.8% in first quarter

Courtenay Brown
Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy shrank by an annualized 4.8% in the first quarter, the government said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the biggest quarterly drop in over a decade and shows the beginning of an economic slowdown that's expected to get worse as the coronavirus roils the economy.

What they're saying: The coronavirus led to "rapid changes in demand, as businesses and schools switched to remote work or canceled operations, and consumers canceled, restricted or redirected their spending," the Commerce Department said in a release.

By the numbers: The biggest drag on GDP was the sharp drop in consumer spending, which makes up about 70% of U.S. economic activity. It dropped 7.6% from the prior quarter.

  • And business investment, which had already been sluggish in recent months, showed a quarterly drop of 2.6%.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France and Spain became the latest countries to announce plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, as global cases topped 3.1 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 217,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 928,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 232,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 9 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now infected over 1 million people and killed more than 58,355 Americans in less than three months since the first known death related to COVID-19 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Context: 58,220 Americans died during the Vietnam War that lasted for 19 years, according to the National Archives. The rate of COVID-19 deaths is 17.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, per NPR, which notes "8.5 troops were killed for every 100,000 U.S. residents" in the war's deadliest year, 1968.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Ben Geman

Americans are starting to drive again, but still staying away from public transit

Data: Apple; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

One thing that will affect post-pandemic oil demand and carbon emissions is how quickly — and how much — driving ultimately bounces back compared to other modes of moving around.

Driving the news: Rough proxy data via Apple provides early signs that driving is starting to come back in a number of U.S. cities, while light rail and bus use basically isn't (yet).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow24 hours ago - Economy & Business