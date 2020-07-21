45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

ACLU sues Trump administration over Michael Cohen's imprisonment

Michael Cohen, Presidents Trump's former attorney, at his Park Avenue home in New York City in May before he was sent back to prison. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Trump administration "for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book" that's critical of President Trump, the organization announced via Twitter Monday night.

Details: The ACLU filed a petition earlier Monday calling for the release of Trump's former personal lawyer, who was taken back to prison earlier this month after refusing the conditions of his home confinement, per Axios' Jonathan Swan.

What they're saying: "We will defend the First Amendment from government censorship — as we have for a century now," ACLU added in its tweet.

  • Ben Wizner, director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said in a statement to Axios, "The gag order that the government sought to impose on Mr. Cohen was an unconstitutional prior restraint, and his continued imprisonment is part of a dangerous pattern of retaliation against Trump critics."
  • Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

Read the petition, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 14,647,246 — Total deaths: 609,198 — Total recoveries — 8,227,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 3,825,153 — Total deaths: 140,957 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable" — Trump tweets photo wearing mask, says he'll bring back daily virus briefings.
  4. World: The state of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Education: Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations as teachers unions sue DeSantis.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic mayors accuse federal agents of escalating violence against civilians

Chad Wolf in Miami, Florida on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Democratic mayors in Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Kansas City, Mo. and Washington, D.C., condemned federal agents dispersing protesters in their cities, in letters to congressional leadership and the Trump administration on Monday.

What they're saying: "Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable," the mayors write to Attorney General Bill Barr and Chad Wolf, acting Homeland Security secretary.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
4 hours ago - World

The state of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Vaccines from the U.K., U.S. and China are sprinting ahead in a global race that involves at least 197 vaccine candidates and is producing geopolitical clashes even as it promises a possible pandemic escape route.

Driving the news: The first two candidates to reach phase three trials — one from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, the other from China — both appear safe and produce immune responses, according to preliminary results published today in The Lancet.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow