The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Trump administration "for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book" that's critical of President Trump, the organization announced via Twitter Monday night.

Details: The ACLU filed a petition earlier Monday calling for the release of Trump's former personal lawyer, who was taken back to prison earlier this month after refusing the conditions of his home confinement, per Axios' Jonathan Swan.

What they're saying: "We will defend the First Amendment from government censorship — as we have for a century now," ACLU added in its tweet.

Ben Wizner, director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, said in a statement to Axios, "The gag order that the government sought to impose on Mr. Cohen was an unconstitutional prior restraint, and his continued imprisonment is part of a dangerous pattern of retaliation against Trump critics."

Axios has contacted the Trump administration for comment.

