President Trump's disgraced former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is heading back to prison after refusing the conditions of his home confinement, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Details: A New York Post report earlier this month placed Cohen out at a restaurant in New York with his wife, while one of the sources said that more broadly he refused to wear an ankle bracelet.

The backdrop: Cohen was released in May from the Otisville Correctional Facility amid Justice Department concerns about the coronavirus pandemic spreading among inmates. But that came with conditions he had to meet for how to complete the remaining three years of his sentence in home confinement.

