Health

Michael Cohen will be released from prison due to coronavirus

Gigi Sukin

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Trump, leaves his apartment to begin serving a three-year sentence at a federal prison in New York. Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty images

President Trump's former personal lawyer — and longtime fixer — Michael Cohen will be released from prison to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence in home confinement due to coronavirus concerns, CNN first reported and Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis confirmed to Axios.

Flashback: Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple financial crimes, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

He has been serving his sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York, where 14 inmates and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, per CNN.

Between the lines: Cohen's pending release comes as the Justice Department's inspector general is assessing federal prisons to determine whether the coronavirus is being properly mitigated.

  • The Bureau of Prisons has culled its prison populations by releasing nonviolent and medically susceptible inmates to home confinement in response to the pandemic. Several state-run jails have released prisoners to fight the spread of the virus.

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The country's death toll jumped significantly on Thursday after New York City reported nearly 4,000 probable fatalities caused by the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins data and the city's health department. Over 32,000 Americans have died in total.

The big picture: 22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

Orion Rummler

Poll: 65% of Americans say Trump was too slow to address coronavirus

President Trump at the White House on April 16. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

65% of Americans say that President Trump was too slow to take major steps to handle the threat of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., per a Pew Research Center survey released on Thursday.

Why it matters: Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned about how the virus would affect American lives and the economy, reporting from Axios, The New York Times, The Washington Post, AP and other media outlets has shown. Earlier action could have curbed the spread.

