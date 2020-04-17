Michael Cohen will be released from prison due to coronavirus

President Trump's former personal lawyer — and longtime fixer — Michael Cohen will be released from prison to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence in home confinement due to coronavirus concerns, CNN first reported and Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis confirmed to Axios.

Flashback: Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to multiple financial crimes, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations.

He has been serving his sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York, where 14 inmates and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, per CNN.

Between the lines: Cohen's pending release comes as the Justice Department's inspector general is assessing federal prisons to determine whether the coronavirus is being properly mitigated.