Inmates in all U.S. federal prisons to enter 14-day quarantine

Orion Rummler

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Inmates in all U.S. federal prisons "will be secured in their assigned cells/quarters" for 14 days beginning on April 1 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons announced on Tuesday.

The big picture: State-run jails in regions with high infection rates are freeing prisoners to fight the spread of COVID-19 between those who live in overcrowded and often unsanitary spaces that make social distancing near impossible.

  • In California, 3,500 inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes are scheduled to be released from California's prison system to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reports.
    • State prisons in the state have also "been locking down cell blocks where inmates exhibit flu-like symptoms," the per the L.A. Times.
  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week that he plans to release roughly 300 nonviolent Rikers Island inmates who are over 70 years old.
  • New Jersey's chief justice authorized the release of up to 1,000 people from its jails last week, the N.Y. Times reports.

Between the lines: Although the 14-day quarantine is "Phase 5" of the Bureau of Prisons' coronavirus plan, the announcement comes two days after the first federal prison inmate died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Rebecca Falconer

New York to free 300 nonviolent Rikers Island inmates over coronavirus

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio during a press conference on the coronavirus. Photo: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference Tuesday that he plans to release from Rikers Island some 300 nonviolent inmates who are over 70 years old as a measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: There's been an outbreak on Rikers and a New York City Department of Correction officer stationed there died last week — one of 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in the city, which has at least 14,000 cases. Those imprisoned for domestic violence or sexual assault offenses won't be freed. To meet release requirements, prisoners must have at least five pre-existing health conditions and less than a year to serve. "We want to identify anyone in those categories and get them released immediately," de Blasio said. 75 inmates have been released already.

Stef W. Kight

Coronavirus behind bars

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. prison and detention systems are dangerously susceptible to the coronavirus, experts say.

Why it matters: Immigration and corrections systems around the nation are taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — but they face several systemic challenges.

Jacob Knutson

First federal prison inmate dies from coronavirus

Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

A 47-year-old inmate at a federal prison in Louisiana died Saturday from the coronavirus, marking the first virus-related inmate death in the federal prison system, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told NBC News.

Why it matters: U.S. prisons, jails and detention facilities are dangerously susceptible to the coronavirus because they are confined spaces and are often overcrowded.

