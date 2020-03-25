New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference Tuesday he plans to release from Rikers Island some 300 nonviolent inmates who are over 70 years old as a measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: There's been an outbreak on Rikers and a New York City Department of Correction officer stationed there died last week — one of 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in the city, which has at least 14,000 cases. Those imprisoned for domestic violence or sexual assault offenses won't be freed. To meet release requirements, prisoners must have at least five pre-existing conditions and less than a year to serve. "We want to identify anyone in those categories and get them released immediately," de Blasio said. 75 inmates have been released already.