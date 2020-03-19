1 hour ago - Health

N.Y. prisons medical official calls on judges to free inmates over coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

Several of the jails on Rikers Island as seen from a departing domestic flight leaving nearby Laguardia Airport on November 7, 2019 in Queens, New York. New York City has pledged to close down the troubled jail within the next few years. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ross MacDonald, the chief medical officer for Correctional Health Services in New York, has called on prosecutors and judges to enable prisoners to be released from the state's jails in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: MacDonald made the call in a series of tweets late Wednesday — a day after a New York City Department of Correction officer stationed on Rikers Island died of the virus, per NBC News. A prisoner on the island tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, NY Mag notes. NYC Department of Correction suspended all in-person visits to its prisons from Wednesday.

Stef W. Kight

Coronavirus behind bars

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. prison and detention systems are dangerously susceptible to the coronavirus, experts say.

Why it matters: Immigration and corrections systems around the nation are taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — but they face several systemic challenges.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: Australia, NZ to ban all foreign travelers

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

In some of the toughest measures seen yet, Australia and New Zealand announced Thursday they're closing their borders to foreign travelers in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Countries around the world have increased restrictions on travelers and citizens and promised stimulus packages to curb the impact of COVID-19, which has infected more than 218,000 people and killed over 8,800 others. In the U.S., the number of cases has risen to over 9,400 and the death toll to 150.

Orion Rummler

Two dead in Florida after exposure to coronavirus from international travel

A Virologist looks at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus, on Jan. 24. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Floridians have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus following international travel, the state health department said on Saturday.

What's happening: Two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were also announced in Florida on Saturday — the Broward County residents, a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, are in isolation after testing positive for the virus in a state lab, with additional CDC confirmation pending.

