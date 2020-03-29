40 mins ago - Health

First federal prison inmate dies from coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

A 47-year-old inmate at a federal prison in Louisiana died Saturday from the coronavirus, marking the first virus-related inmate death in the federal prison system, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told NBC News.

Why it matters: U.S. prisons, jails and detention facilities are dangerously susceptible to the coronavirus because they are confined spaces and are often overcrowded.

  • They often have poor sanitary conditions. Even access to proper handwashing isn't always available, experts tell Axios. Hand sanitizers are often considered contraband in prison because they can contain alcohol.
  • The U.S. incarcerated population also has a surging number of elderly people who are more susceptible to severe symptoms if infected by the coronavirus.

Stef W. Kight

Coronavirus behind bars

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. prison and detention systems are dangerously susceptible to the coronavirus, experts say.

Why it matters: Immigration and corrections systems around the nation are taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — but they face several systemic challenges.

Axios

Podcast: Prisons as coronavirus petri dishes

Prisons and detention centers are environments that are uniquely susceptible to the spread of diseases. Dan digs into the challenges with Axios' Stef Kight.

Ursula Perano

First ICE detainee tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Tuesday that the first detainee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Immigration advocates have been pushing for the release of at-risk detainees to halt COVID-19's spread in their confined facilities. There are currently 17,785 immigrants in ICE custody with no pending criminal charges or convictions.

