First ICE detainee tests positive for coronavirus

Ursula Perano

Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Tuesday that the first detainee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Immigration advocates have been pushing for the release of at-risk detainees to halt COVID-19's spread in their confined facilities. There are currently 17,785 immigrants in ICE custody with no pending criminal charges or convictions.

  • The American Civil Liberties Union has sued for the release of all ICE detainees "who are in civil detention and are at high risk for serious illness or death in the event of COVID-19 infection."

Details: Per an ICE statement, the individual who tested positive is a 31-year-old from Mexico who was detained at the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey, but has since been moved to quarantine and is receiving medical care.

  • The statement adds: "Consistent with CDC guidelines, those who have come in contact with the individual have been cohorted and are being monitored for symptoms. ICE is suspending intake at the facility until further information is available."

Ursula Perano

ICE pauses most immigration enforcement amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday that it will immediately "delay" the bulk of its deportation efforts amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and instead focus on undocumented persons who have committed criminal acts or who threaten public safety.

Why it matters: The announcement aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to encourage anyone who needs testing or treatment to pursue medical assistance.

Stef W. Kight

Coronavirus behind bars

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. prison and detention systems are dangerously susceptible to the coronavirus, experts say.

Why it matters: Immigration and corrections systems around the nation are taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 — but they face several systemic challenges.

Stef W. Kight

Trump policies could scare immigrants away from coronavirus care

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrats and public health experts are concerned that the Trump administration's immigration policies could scare immigrants away from getting medical help as the coronavirus spreads.

What we're watching: Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, told senators on Thursday that health care facilities are already "sensitive locations" where immigration enforcement isn't carried out, except in "exigent circumstances."

