Louisiana governor's race: Democrat John Bel Edwards re-elected

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at the Case Closed Barbershop on Friday in New Orleans. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) overcame a tough challenge from the President Trump-backed businessman Eddie Rispone to be re-elected Louisiana governor to a second term late Saturday, AP reports.

Why it matters: The tight race pit the only Democratic governor in the Deep South against a Republican challenger in Trump country. The result is a major blow for Trump, who tried to drum up support for Rispone at two presidential rallies in Louisiana this month and in tweets leading up to the vote.

  • Trump even made a last-ditch appeal on Twitter for Rispone just before Louisiana polls closed.

By the numbers: With 99% of precincts reporting by 11:30 p.m. ET, official figures show Edwards won 51% of the vote.

Background: Conservative Democrat Edwards was forced into a runoff last month after falling just short of the 50% threshold needed for an outright win, achieving 47% of that vote.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

