Louisiana set for a close finish in governor's race

Polls are open until 9 p.m. in what looks to be a nail-biting gubernatorial runoff election in Louisiana, that pits a rare Democratic Southern governor, incumbent John Bel Edwards, against a Republican challenger, businessman Eddie Rispone.

The big picture: Saturday's contest is expected to be decided by a razor-thin margin, per FiveThirtyEight. President Trump, in an attempt to tip the balance in favor of Rispone, visited Louisiana three times in just more than a month, "directly linking the impeachment inquiry to a state election that will test his clout in the Deep South," according to the New York Times.

