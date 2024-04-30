Mapped: Pro-Palestinian campus protests in the DMV

Why it matters: University administrations have cracked down on student demonstrators in unprecedented ways as protests grow in size and intensity, with the majority of arrests happening at encampments and sit-ins.
Since then, solidarity encampments and sit-ins have popped up at colleges nationwide. Students are demanding that their universities divest from businesses that have financial ties to Israel and those that are supporting the war in Gaza.
Zoom in: An encampment started at George Washington University last Thursday. It includes student groups from other universities including Georgetown, American, Howard, Gallaudet, and beyond.
D.C. police are monitoring the protest but declined to clear out the encampment — despite pleas from GW officials.
Most arrests have been on the grounds of trespassing. Civil rights organizations like the ACLU of Georgia have denounced them as "unconstitutional crackdowns on speech and protest."
Universities have the right to intervene "when expressive activities get out of hand and turn violent," Amy Sanders, an attorney and journalist, told the Texas Observer, "or when people begin engaging in speech that is not protected by the First Amendment."
Meanwhile, the ACLU of DC filed a lawsuit on behalf of Jackson-Reed High School's Arab Student Union, alleging that the school's administration violated the club's First Amendment rights.
What we're watching: GWU's encampment, which has grown to around 200 people.