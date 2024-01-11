What to watch in Virginia and Maryland's 2024 legislative sessions

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Virginia and Maryland state legislatures began their 2024 sessions Wednesday.

Why it matters: Lawmakers in the two states will make tough decisions that will affect the capital region, including Metro funding, the planned Potomac Yard sports arena, and shortfalls from the end of pandemic aid.

Here are the issues on our radar in Virginia this session:

🚇 Metro money: Metro has a $750 million funding gap and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants reforms before committing more funds. (Some D.C. leaders also have made similar demands.)

His budget signals an openness to contributing toward a one-time infusion in operating funds, totaling $464 million spread over the DMV, the Washington Business Journal recently reported.

🏟️ Relocating the Capitals and Wizards: Youngkin needs lawmakers to approve creating a sports and entertainment authority for Virginia's proposed $2 billion entertainment complex and arena in Alexandria.

The authority is needed to issue $1.5 billion in bonds for the project, write Axios' Karri Peifer and Sabrina Moreno.

💸 Budget: Lawmakers must pass a new two-year state budget this session. Youngkin proposes raising the state sales tax from 4.3% to 5.2% and cutting personal income taxes across the board by 12%.

And in Maryland …

💰 Budget issues: Maryland's economy has "stagnated," the Washington Post reported.

Gov. Wes Moore wants to nix $3.3 billion planned for future transportation projects. That's facing objections from Democrats and Republicans, given that the state also wants to replace the American Legion Bridge over the Potomac River and undertake other ambitious projects across Maryland.

With pandemic money running out, the state expects a $2.8 billion annual shortfall within five years, the Post writes.

💲 Wages for tipped workers: Maryland lawmakers and the national advocacy group One Fair Wage are expected to introduce a statewide bill to end the subminimum wage for tipped workers (currently $3.63) and increase what employers pay tipped staff.