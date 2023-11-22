Metro's problems stack up despite rise in ridership

Share on email (opens in new window)

Metro ridership is up, but revenues are down — complicating a $750 million budget gap. Why it matters: Metro is in a slow-motion crisis as it tries to avoid extensive service cuts, including to entire bus lines, and station closures by this July.

What I'm hearing: Problems are compounding for Metro general manager Randy Clarke.

1. Fare revenue between July and September missed projections by 16.5%.

Total Metro revenue during the last fiscal quarter was $108.4 million. That's $17.7 million less than projected, as the Washington Post reported last week.

The drop comes after the first fare hike in five years. And it's despite rail and bus ridership increasing 30% over a year ago, mostly thanks to weekend riders returning to 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

2. A D.C. powerbroker wants an independent commission to take charge of Metro's future.

The talk of the town last week was a splashy letter from former D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams. He denounced Metro leadership for recently forcing out the agency's inspector general, who resigned a day after publishing a critical audit.

"I am resigning under duress and threat," the former watchdog, Rene Febles, wrote in a resignation announcement to the Metro board acquired by the Post. "You should all be ashamed of yourselves."

What they're saying: "The IG departure is a blow to public trust at the wrong time," Williams, who leads the influential Federal City Council group, told me this week.

Given the resignation fiasco and Metro's history of safety scandals, Williams says new funding should be tied to "top-to-bottom reforms." No reforms, no $750 million.

The other side: Clarke is set to unveil a proposed budget to the Metro board on Dec. 14, spokesperson Jordan Pascale said.

Between the lines: There's been little to no headway on solving the $750 million ticking time bomb.

D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the federal government jointly fund Metro. Clarke has been campaigning since the summer to convince everyone to contribute hundreds of millions more.

The state legislatures in Annapolis and Richmond convene early next year, meaning lawmakers will have just a few months to decide whether to chip in any help.

💬 Town Talker is a weekly column about local politics and power. Send me tips: [email protected].