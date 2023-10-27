How Metro service could be reduced without a funding boost

Share on email (opens in new window)

DMV leaders are confronting how to prevent the worst of Metro service cuts as the transit agency braces for a $750 million budget shortfall.

Why it matters: An infusion of $300 million still wouldn't be enough to avoid cutting bus routes, running fewer trains, and potentially closing stations.

Driving the news: Metro this week released several outlines of potential service reductions if a deal isn't reached, the Washington Post reports.

All but 37 of the busiest bus routes could be cut.

Some train stations could shutter on weekends.

Rail service could end an hour earlier on Friday and Saturday, saving about $3 million.

What they're saying: "We're showing the board and the public options around fare and service," Metro general manager Randy Clarke said Thursday, per Fox 5.

"All the service options are bad. Even the stuff that's targeted and smaller, everyone dislikes those as well, because they actually impact people and therefore they impact the community."

By the numbers: Metro still misses 40% of rail riders since the beginning of the pandemic, the Post reports.

In a sign of how much commuting has changed, the Foggy Bottom stop is now the busiest station in the rail system, taking the top spot from Union Station.

What's next: Clarke says he is continuing discussions with regional leaders and the federal government for additional funding sources.