Here are Virginia's plans for new Wizards and Capitals arena

The new Wizards and Capitals arena would be set on the banks of the Potomac River within a new entertainment campus, according to plans unveiled by the teams.

The big picture: The plans envision the teams relocating from downtown D.C. to the Potomac Yard neighborhood in Alexandria.

The 70-acre land would include the arena, a performing arts center, an esports center.

It would be wrapped with restaurants, retail, conference space and more, according to Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the group that owns the teams.

Driving the news: Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) is set to speak at the site Wednesday morning with team owner Ted Leonsis.

A promenade at the new arena district. Image: JBG SMITH

A new performing arts area. Image: JBG SMITH

A map of the site at Potomac Yard. Image: JBG SMITH

Under Monumental's plans, Capital One Arena in Chinatown — which opened in 1997 but is one of the older facilities in the country — would remain as a live entertainment and sports venue for college and the city's WNBA Mystics team.

"Monumental envisions Capital One Arena as maintaining its position as a vital and vibrant point of connection in downtown D.C.," Monumental said in an announcement Wednesday.

Zoom out: D.C. is still battling to retain the team with a counter offer issued late Tuesday night.