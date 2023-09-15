Ultimate D.C. fall festival guide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Fall is festival season around D.C. — beer, art, oysters, you name it.

Why it matters: Crisp temps and fun themes, outdoor frivolity at its best!

What's new: Free citywide festival Art All Night is going bigger across all eight wards with a huge variety of visual and performance events Sept. 29-30.

A new culinary arts component, Dine All Night, runs Sept. 21-Oct.1 with more than 60 participating restaurants across the city showcasing their artistry.

Be smart: Snag festival tickets early — even November events are selling out.

Here are some you won't want to miss around D.C.:

Key: 😎 chill, 🎉 party, 🎨 artsy, 🎶music, 🍂outdoorsy, 😋 foodie, 👶 kid-friendly

😋🎶👶 | Sept. 15-17 | Tickets $20 (free under 21)

The celebration of Ukrainian food and culture includes traditional music and dancing, a Kozak beer garden, craft market, and activities for kids.

😋🎉👶 | Sept. 15-17 | Free

Lederhosen, wiener dog races, and free-flowing beer are all part of the celebration.

Can't make it? There are tons of other Oktoberfest events through the month, including a month-long party at Wunder Garten (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and a Decade of Dacha celebration featuring polka, food/drink specials, and pretzel-eating contests (Sept. 16-Oct. 1)

🍂🎶👶 | Through Oct. 2 | Tickets $15-$30

The huge rennfest near Annapolis, now more than 45 seasons, is the place to don costumes (rentals available) and revel throughout the festival village.

🎨 | Sept. 21-Oct. 8 | Free and discounted tickets

Fall theater season premieres with discount tickets ($20-$60) for a variety of performances around the city, plus a free kickoff fest at Arena Stage.

🎨🎶👶 | Sept. 23 | Free

The biggest arts festival in Prince George's County draws thousands for exhibitions, live music, local craft breweries, and live music.

🎉🎶 | Sept. 23-24 | Free

The celebration of Latin food and culture, which started in the '70s, takes over Pennsylvania Avenue with a parade and all-day festivities.

🍂👶 | Sept. 23-Oct. 29 | Tickets $15+

The home of Maryland's biggest corn maze goes all out for fall with pumpkin picking, apple cannons, hayrides, and campfires.

Dacha Oktoberfest. Photo courtesy of Dacha

Mid-Autumn Festival

😋😎 | Dates and prices vary

The moon festival, traditional to Chinese and other Asian cultures, is celebrated around D.C. Tickets are available for a huge outdoor night market and food festival at Hi-Lawn (Sept. 20-21); a Vietnamese culture celebration at Eastern Market (Oct. 1); and Chang Chang mooncakes.

😋🎉 | Sept. 30 | Tickets $75+

The 7th-annual BOWfest celebrates Black wine and spirits professionals with a variety of events leading up to the big party on Saturday, including mixology happy hours (Sept. 25-27) and a whiskey tasting (Sept. 25).

🎶 🎉 | Sept. 30-Oct. 1 | Waitlist only

Maggie Rogers and Lana Del Ray headline this sold-out musical festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion (join the waitlist for additional ticket releases).

😋😎 | Oct. 6-8 | Tickets $53+

Sample Virginia wines and tour George Washington's historic estate at sunset.

🎶👶 | Oct. 14 | Free

Everyone's invited to AdMo's neighborhood-wide block party with 70+ bands playing every genre from go-go to bluegrass.

😋🎉 | Oct. 14 | Tickets $65+

D.C.'s biggest craft beer festival is back for its 11th year, taking over Pennsylvania Avenue with 350+ brews, ciders, wines, and cocktails, plus local eats and live music.

😋🎉 | Oct. 14 | Tickets $29+

More into vino? Head to Union Market's Dock 5 for a sophisticated sampling.

😋😎 | November (dates TBA) | Prices vary