Ultimate D.C. fall festival guide

Anna Spiegel
People sit at a table with drinks at the Maryland Renaissance Fair

Maryland Renaissance Festival. Photo: David S. Holloway/Getty Images

Fall is festival season around D.C. — beer, art, oysters, you name it.

Why it matters: Crisp temps and fun themes, outdoor frivolity at its best!

What's new: Free citywide festival Art All Night is going bigger across all eight wards with a huge variety of visual and performance events Sept. 29-30.

  • A new culinary arts component, Dine All Night, runs Sept. 21-Oct.1 with more than 60 participating restaurants across the city showcasing their artistry.

Be smart: Snag festival tickets early — even November events are selling out.

  • Here are some you won't want to miss around D.C.:

Key: 😎 chill, 🎉 party, 🎨 artsy, 🎶music, 🍂outdoorsy, 😋 foodie, 👶 kid-friendly

Ukrainian Festival

😋🎶👶 | Sept. 15-17 | Tickets $20 (free under 21)

  • The celebration of Ukrainian food and culture includes traditional music and dancing, a Kozak beer garden, craft market, and activities for kids.

Wharf Oktoberfest

😋🎉👶 | Sept. 15-17 | Free

  • Lederhosen, wiener dog races, and free-flowing beer are all part of the celebration.
  • Can't make it? There are tons of other Oktoberfest events through the month, including a month-long party at Wunder Garten (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and a Decade of Dacha celebration featuring polka, food/drink specials, and pretzel-eating contests (Sept. 16-Oct. 1)

MD Renaissance Festival

🍂🎶👶 | Through Oct. 2 | Tickets $15-$30

  • The huge rennfest near Annapolis, now more than 45 seasons, is the place to don costumes (rentals available) and revel throughout the festival village.

Theatre Week

🎨 | Sept. 21-Oct. 8 | Free and discounted tickets

  • Fall theater season premieres with discount tickets ($20-$60) for a variety of performances around the city, plus a free kickoff fest at Arena Stage.

Hyattsville Arts Festival

🎨🎶👶 | Sept. 23 | Free

  • The biggest arts festival in Prince George's County draws thousands for exhibitions, live music, local craft breweries, and live music.

Fiesta DC

🎉🎶 | Sept. 23-24 | Free

  • The celebration of Latin food and culture, which started in the '70s, takes over Pennsylvania Avenue with a parade and all-day festivities.

Fall Festival at Magnolia Meadow Farms

🍂👶 | Sept. 23-Oct. 29 | Tickets $15+

  • The home of Maryland's biggest corn maze goes all out for fall with pumpkin picking, apple cannons, hayrides, and campfires.
German food and beer on a table at Dacha
Dacha Oktoberfest. Photo courtesy of Dacha

Mid-Autumn Festival

😋😎 | Dates and prices vary

Black-Owned Wine and Spirits Festival

😋🎉 | Sept. 30 | Tickets $75+

  • The 7th-annual BOWfest celebrates Black wine and spirits professionals with a variety of events leading up to the big party on Saturday, including mixology happy hours (Sept. 25-27) and a whiskey tasting (Sept. 25).

All Things Go

🎶 🎉 | Sept. 30-Oct. 1 | Waitlist only

  • Maggie Rogers and Lana Del Ray headline this sold-out musical festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion (join the waitlist for additional ticket releases).

Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival

😋😎 | Oct. 6-8 | Tickets $53+

  • Sample Virginia wines and tour George Washington's historic estate at sunset.

Adams Morgan PorchFest

🎶👶 | Oct. 14 | Free

  • Everyone's invited to AdMo's neighborhood-wide block party with 70+ bands playing every genre from go-go to bluegrass.

Snallygaster

😋🎉 | Oct. 14 | Tickets $65+

  • D.C.'s biggest craft beer festival is back for its 11th year, taking over Pennsylvania Avenue with 350+ brews, ciders, wines, and cocktails, plus local eats and live music.

DC Wine Fest

😋🎉 | Oct. 14 | Tickets $29+

  • More into vino? Head to Union Market's Dock 5 for a sophisticated sampling.

DMV Black Restaurant Week

😋😎 | November (dates TBA) | Prices vary

  • It's the fifth year for D.C.'s official restaurant week celebrating Black-owned food and beverage businesses.
