Ultimate D.C. fall festival guide
Fall is festival season around D.C. — beer, art, oysters, you name it.
Why it matters: Crisp temps and fun themes, outdoor frivolity at its best!
What's new: Free citywide festival Art All Night is going bigger across all eight wards with a huge variety of visual and performance events Sept. 29-30.
- A new culinary arts component, Dine All Night, runs Sept. 21-Oct.1 with more than 60 participating restaurants across the city showcasing their artistry.
Be smart: Snag festival tickets early — even November events are selling out.
- Here are some you won't want to miss around D.C.:
Key: 😎 chill, 🎉 party, 🎨 artsy, 🎶music, 🍂outdoorsy, 😋 foodie, 👶 kid-friendly
Ukrainian Festival
😋🎶👶 | Sept. 15-17 | Tickets $20 (free under 21)
- The celebration of Ukrainian food and culture includes traditional music and dancing, a Kozak beer garden, craft market, and activities for kids.
Wharf Oktoberfest
😋🎉👶 | Sept. 15-17 | Free
- Lederhosen, wiener dog races, and free-flowing beer are all part of the celebration.
- Can't make it? There are tons of other Oktoberfest events through the month, including a month-long party at Wunder Garten (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and a Decade of Dacha celebration featuring polka, food/drink specials, and pretzel-eating contests (Sept. 16-Oct. 1)
MD Renaissance Festival
🍂🎶👶 | Through Oct. 2 | Tickets $15-$30
- The huge rennfest near Annapolis, now more than 45 seasons, is the place to don costumes (rentals available) and revel throughout the festival village.
Theatre Week
🎨 | Sept. 21-Oct. 8 | Free and discounted tickets
- Fall theater season premieres with discount tickets ($20-$60) for a variety of performances around the city, plus a free kickoff fest at Arena Stage.
Hyattsville Arts Festival
🎨🎶👶 | Sept. 23 | Free
- The biggest arts festival in Prince George's County draws thousands for exhibitions, live music, local craft breweries, and live music.
Fiesta DC
🎉🎶 | Sept. 23-24 | Free
- The celebration of Latin food and culture, which started in the '70s, takes over Pennsylvania Avenue with a parade and all-day festivities.
Fall Festival at Magnolia Meadow Farms
🍂👶 | Sept. 23-Oct. 29 | Tickets $15+
- The home of Maryland's biggest corn maze goes all out for fall with pumpkin picking, apple cannons, hayrides, and campfires.
Mid-Autumn Festival
😋😎 | Dates and prices vary
- The moon festival, traditional to Chinese and other Asian cultures, is celebrated around D.C. Tickets are available for a huge outdoor night market and food festival at Hi-Lawn (Sept. 20-21); a Vietnamese culture celebration at Eastern Market (Oct. 1); and Chang Chang mooncakes.
Black-Owned Wine and Spirits Festival
😋🎉 | Sept. 30 | Tickets $75+
- The 7th-annual BOWfest celebrates Black wine and spirits professionals with a variety of events leading up to the big party on Saturday, including mixology happy hours (Sept. 25-27) and a whiskey tasting (Sept. 25).
All Things Go
🎶 🎉 | Sept. 30-Oct. 1 | Waitlist only
- Maggie Rogers and Lana Del Ray headline this sold-out musical festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion (join the waitlist for additional ticket releases).
Mount Vernon Fall Wine Festival
😋😎 | Oct. 6-8 | Tickets $53+
- Sample Virginia wines and tour George Washington's historic estate at sunset.
Adams Morgan PorchFest
🎶👶 | Oct. 14 | Free
- Everyone's invited to AdMo's neighborhood-wide block party with 70+ bands playing every genre from go-go to bluegrass.
Snallygaster
😋🎉 | Oct. 14 | Tickets $65+
- D.C.'s biggest craft beer festival is back for its 11th year, taking over Pennsylvania Avenue with 350+ brews, ciders, wines, and cocktails, plus local eats and live music.
DC Wine Fest
😋🎉 | Oct. 14 | Tickets $29+
- More into vino? Head to Union Market's Dock 5 for a sophisticated sampling.
DMV Black Restaurant Week
😋😎 | November (dates TBA) | Prices vary
- It's the fifth year for D.C.'s official restaurant week celebrating Black-owned food and beverage businesses.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..