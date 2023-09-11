How D.C.-area colleges rank for economic diversity

George Mason University scored highest in the region on economic diversity. Photo: Robert Knopes/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Most D.C.-area colleges have made either modest or no gains in enrolling more economically diverse students since more than a decade ago, a new New York Times Magazine analysis suggests.

Why it matters: The data offers a glimpse into universities' commitment to economic diversity as many schools reevaluate their admissions processes in the wake of the Supreme Court striking down race-based affirmative action.

How it works: The Times ranked 286 of the country's most selective universities in order of economic diversity.

The rankings are measured by the percentage of freshmen with federal Pell Grants, which are made available to low-income families.

The big picture: The five area schools that made it into the analysis are below the national average when it comes to having an economically diverse student body.

By the numbers: George Mason University is the sole university analyzed punching above the national average of 21%. The school had 28% of freshmen with Pell grants in the 2020-21 school year, up 3 percentage points from 2011.

American University: 18%, up by 3

George Washington: 17%, up 4

Georgetown University: 14%, no change since 2011

UMD-College Park: 15%, no change since 2011

Flashback: Several area schools in June said they would work to diversify campuses in spite of the high court ruling that colleges can't explicitly consider applicants' race in admissions.

George Mason University went against the grain, saying the school does not consider race in admissions while touting an economically diverse student body.

Between the lines: A paper from Harvard economists earlier this year found children from ultra-wealthy families are 2.9 times more likely to be accepted into Georgetown University compared to others with comparable test scores.