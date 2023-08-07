Report: Ultra-wealthy students nearly three times as likely to get into Georgetown
Children from ultra-wealthy families are 2.9 times more likely to be accepted into Georgetown University compared to others with comparable test scores.
- That's according to a new paper from a group of Harvard economists who study inequality.
Why it matters: Even as the U.S. Supreme Court just eliminated racial preference in college admissions, the data show another kind of bias — that is, toward the wealthiest applicants, who are disproportionately white, Axios' Emily Peck writes.
What's happening: The high-income admissions advantage is driven by three factors, the paper says:
- Preferences for children of alumni.
- Weight placed on non-academic ratings, which tend to be higher for students applying from private high schools.
- Recruitment of athletes.
What they're saying: "These policies amounted to affirmative action for the children of the 1 percent, whose parents earn more than $611,000 a year," per the New York Times report on the paper.
Zoom in: The report found that children from wealthier families are more likely to apply to Georgetown University, up to 2.4 times more likely for 1% families — a higher rate than any other school examined in the study.
- They included the eight Ivies plus Stanford, Duke, M.I.T., and the University of Chicago, in addition to 12 selective private colleges including Georgetown.
