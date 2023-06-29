D.C. universities respond to Supreme Court affirmative action decision

Several D.C.-area universities pledged to keep working to diversify their student bodies following the Supreme Court's rejection of the use of affirmative action in admissions.

Why it matters: The 6-3 conservative-led decision Thursday could be a watershed moment for higher education, decreasing diversity in colleges and universities and eventually professional industries.

What they're saying: "While we are deeply disappointed in today's decisions and will continue to comply with the law, we remain committed to our efforts to recruit, enroll, and support students from all backgrounds," said Georgetown University president John J. DeGioia.

George Washington University, American University and Maryland University put out similar statements. The ruling's implications are still being studied.

The other side: George Mason University said it already did not consider race in admissions.

The big picture: The effects of the high court's decision are expected to be felt immediately.

Jerry Kang, a UCLA law professor who has researched affirmative action and implicit bias, says to expect "substantial drops in underrepresented minority representation" during the next admissions cycle.

Racial disparities will be even more pronounced at highly selective institutions, with a drop in Black and Latino enrollment, says Julie J. Park, an associate professor of education at the University of Maryland, College Park, who has studied race-conscious admissions.

That lack of diversity will eventually trickle into professional fields, including business, medicine and law, Park contends.

What we're watching: Schools could turn to other avenues to counteract the loss of diversity that accompanies banning affirmative action, Park said. That could be taking a holistic approach in admissions, deemphasizing the importance of standardized tests and giving more weight to socio-economic status.