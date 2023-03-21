D.C.'s "shadow mayor" accused of sexual harassment

John Falcicchio was alongside Mayor Bowser for years. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Wharf, Washington, D.C.

John Falcicchio, a longtime deputy of Mayor Bowser who abruptly resigned his post last Friday, is facing sexual harassment allegations.

Why it matters: Falcicchio was the mayor’s top confidant as she navigated a rare third term leading the nation’s capital, an indispensable aide sometimes likened to a shadow mayor who wielded power over economic development and devised political strategy.

Driving the news: A D.C. government employee “came forward to report serious allegations of sexual harassment” by Falcicchio, announced Debra Katz, a prominent attorney of the MeToo era.

“It is our understanding that this behavior is longstanding and our client is cooperating fully with the investigation, which Mayor Bowser initiated immediately,” said Katz in a statement. Her clients have included Commanders cheerleaders and Christine Blasey Ford.

The allegations were not detailed but involve “unwelcome advances and sexual contact,” Katz and attorney Kayla Morin said Monday afternoon in their statement.

Attempts since Friday to reach Falccchio have been unsuccessful.

The big picture: A New Jersey native, Falcicchio has also worked as a regional political director for the Democratic National Committee. But he got his start in the gritty arena of city politics under former Mayor Adrian Fenty, a mentor of Bowser's, and inside the political network known as the Green Team.

Falcicchio rose to fill two prominent roles: chief of staff to the mayor since 2015 and deputy mayor of planning and economic development for the last four years, pulling a salary of $230,000. In addition to running the mayor’s political strategy, he was tight with a close group of developers and had a hand in the city’s most consequential real estate transactions, from the waterfront to downtown.

A workaholic who fired off texts at late hours, his power derived from the mayor’s trust in him as her fixer.

What they're saying: Given Falcicchio's involvement in financial deals, Bowser said at a press conference Monday morning that the investigation does not involve “allegations of improprieties related to business transactions.” A Bowser spokesperson didn't respond to Axios' requests for comment about the harassment allegations.

What's next: Katz asked anyone affected to contact the mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, which is leading the investigation.