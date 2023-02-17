Like many people in the District, the city's best beer is not native, writes Axios Denver's John Frank, our resident beer nerd.

The best the city has to offer is a New York transplant.

What to know: It pours from Brooklyn-based Other Half Brewing, whose largest brewhouse is actually located in Ivy City.

The hazy IPAs are opaque (like juice) and pop your palette with tropical flavors from hops without the typical harsh bitterness. And the stouts are dessert-like and syrupy without being gut bombs.

Plus, the taproom in a renovated brick building is gorgeous, with a covered patio and rooftop seating.

John's thought bubble: No offense to original D.C. breweries — I've visited just about all of them after working in the city and growing up in Northern Virginia. Some make very good beer.

But while I was in town for Axios' recent retreat, I went straight to Other Half because their beer is some of the best in the nation. I even brought a bigger suitcase so I could ferry it home to Denver, where they sadly don't distribute.

What to sip: Favor the double-dry hopped beers, like All Citra Everything and Mylar Bags, and cleanse your taste buds with a Boxcar Helles before trying the barrel-aged Bananaversary Stout featuring bananas.