D.C.'s best brewery is a New York transplant
Like many people in the District, the city's best beer is not native, writes Axios Denver's John Frank, our resident beer nerd.
- The best the city has to offer is a New York transplant.
What to know: It pours from Brooklyn-based Other Half Brewing, whose largest brewhouse is actually located in Ivy City.
- The hazy IPAs are opaque (like juice) and pop your palette with tropical flavors from hops without the typical harsh bitterness. And the stouts are dessert-like and syrupy without being gut bombs.
- Plus, the taproom in a renovated brick building is gorgeous, with a covered patio and rooftop seating.
John's thought bubble: No offense to original D.C. breweries — I've visited just about all of them after working in the city and growing up in Northern Virginia. Some make very good beer.
- But while I was in town for Axios' recent retreat, I went straight to Other Half because their beer is some of the best in the nation. I even brought a bigger suitcase so I could ferry it home to Denver, where they sadly don't distribute.
What to sip: Favor the double-dry hopped beers, like All Citra Everything and Mylar Bags, and cleanse your taste buds with a Boxcar Helles before trying the barrel-aged Bananaversary Stout featuring bananas.
