Memorial Day weekend will kick off a busy summer of events in Minneapolis, starting with an outdoor Warehouse District party before Friday night's Timberwolves game. By the numbers: From now through September, 1,800 events will take place in downtown Minneapolis, some as small as bar trivia and some as big as gymnastics' U.S. Olympic Team Trials, which will bring tens of thousands of visitors in late June.

Why it matters: Some of this stuff looks pretty fun.

What's on tap

🎶 15 major concerts, including Foo Fighters (July 28), Green Day (Aug. 17), and Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band (Aug. 19) at Target Field; and Morgan Wallen (June 20-21), Metallica (Aug. 16&18), and Zach Bryan (Aug. 24) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

🎟 18 days of festivals, headlined by Twin Cities Pride (June 28-30), Taste of Minnesota (July 7-8) and the Aquatennial (July 24-27). The July 4 Red, White, and Boom fireworks are back on the downtown riverfront after a hiatus last year, said Minneapolis Park Board superintendent Al Bangoura.

🍔 Weekly activities that will bring food trucks and games to Nicollet Mall, plus discounts at businesses, and free use of coworking space at the downtown Life Time Work on Thursdays.

What they're saying: At a press conference yesterday, Mayor Jacob Frey told a bustling Nicollet Mall to "bring ya friends, bring ya family, bring ya ass downtown."

Downtown Council CEO Adam Duininck cited a University of Toronto study, saying Minneapolis saw a 43% jump in visitors, the biggest year-over-year jump of a North American city in March.

Duininck credited arts, theater, sports, and entertainment for driving the comeback, while remote work continues to keep the weekday traffic slow.

The bottom line: Sports has led the way, as 330,000 people came downtown for a game at Target Center or Target Field in April, said Courtney Ries of Meet Minneapolis. Countless more filled bars for official and unofficial watch parties.