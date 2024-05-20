"Bring Ya A**": Explore Minnesota grabs Wolves star's postgame comment as unofficial slogan
Minnesota's official tourism agency has a new unofficial slogan.
What they're saying: "Bring ya ass!"
- It's a reference to Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards' postgame comment to TNT, in which Ant encouraged analyst Charles Barkley to get his butt back to Minnesota.
Driving the news: Explore Minnesota seized on the comment in several social media posts.
Inside the room: Spokesperson Chris Morgan told Axios that several Explore Minnesota staffers watched the comment live on Sunday night.
- Immediately, "That whole exchange just rang an alarm: 'We have to do something here,'" Morgan said.
- The comment fit a theme of an existing campaign that seeks to elevate "authentic" recommendations about the state, Morgan added.
The intrigue: As the comment went viral online, a comedian named Jon Savitt told Axios he bought the domain name BringYaAss.com and set it up to redirect visitors to Explore Minnesota's website.
Zoom in: The agency sanitized Edwards' words with asterisks shaped like Minnesota's Etoile-du-Nord eight-pointed star symbol.
- Morgan noted that as a state agency, the marketing, digital, and communications teams needed to go up the chain for permission.
- Thought bubble: Given Gov. Tim Walz's own X feed, they might not need to hard-sell this move.
What's next: This may not be the last you see of the unofficial slogan.
- Morgan said the agency is talking to the Timberwolves, searching for new ways to capitalize on the remark.
