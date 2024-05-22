They made a run to the Western Conference finals in 2004, which was the only time they had won a playoff series until they notched two this year.
Following the departure of Kevin Garnett, the fan base has suffered through three or four attempts to rebuild, the worst of which started in 2009 when they drafted Johnny Flynn and Ricky Rubio over Steph Curry, a two-time MVP and four-time champion.
The vibe: If you've caught a recent game, you've seen a team that plays together like brothers. Just 13 months ago, the same players were throwing punches at each other and at walls.
The players: By now you know about Anthony Edwards (Ant), the 22-year-old bona fide superstar who can do it all on the court and has charisma when he's off it. But this is a deep, hard-nosed team with seven or eight quality players.
Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT) has been a Timberwolf for nine years and lived through it all, including the infamous Jimmy Butler tirade that blew up a promising team. While critics focus on his penchant for committing dumb fouls and whining to refs, he is a force on offense and played solid defense against three-time MVP Nikola Jokić in the Denver series.
Naz Reid is beloved by fans and his name is the team mantra. A third center, he's quick like a guard, can hit 3-pointers, and loves dunking on people.
Rudy Gobert: The Wolves traded everything for the 7'1" "Stifle Tower," and after a rocky first season, the Frenchman anchored the NBA's best defense and won Defensive Player of the Year.
Mike Conley Jr.: The 36-year-old point guard is the wise "old" man on the team and provides a calming presence and mentorship for Ant.
Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker: These long-armed wing players smother opposing perimeter players. When their shots are falling on the offensive end, the Wolves are practically unbeatable.
The coach: Chris Finch tore his patellar tendon during the final moments of the Wolves first-round playoff series and has been relegated to shouting at his players and refs from the second row.