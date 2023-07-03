Share on email (opens in new window)

The Fourth of July may land on a Tuesday this year, but the midweek holiday isn't stopping most celebrations.

Here's what's happening across the metro.

Minneapolis: The Red, White and Boom Island celebration will feature a patriotic drone show in lieu of fireworks on July 3. Note: It's only visible from Boom Island Park.

St. Paul: There won't be city-run fireworks, but the St. Paul Saints will have a post-game show and "monster food truck rally" on July 3. Tickets start at $10.

West metro: St. Louis Park, Chanhassen, Excelsior, and Delano all have celebrations that include fireworks at dusk on July 4.

Canterbury Park in Shakopee has live racing, pony rides, food trucks, and post-race fireworks on July 3. Tickets start at $8.

East metro: Woodbury has a kids zone with bounce houses, food trucks, and live music before their show on July 4.

Or, head further east to Stillwater and watch Civil War cannons fire before the city display over the St. Croix River, also on July 4.

North metro: Forest Lake, Blaine, and Coon Rapids have fireworks on July 4. Get to Forest Lake early for a carnival and parade at 10am.

South metro: Apple Valley Freedom Days and Eagan's Funfest feature a car show, an all-day carnival, and parades before the main event on July 4.

Bloomington's Summer Fete on July 3 claims to be one of the state's largest firework displays.

What's next: The Minneapolis Aquatennial fireworks show on July 22 is still on.