Where to watch fireworks in the Twin Cities in 2023
The Fourth of July may land on a Tuesday this year, but the midweek holiday isn't stopping most celebrations.
- Here's what's happening across the metro.
Minneapolis: The Red, White and Boom Island celebration will feature a patriotic drone show in lieu of fireworks on July 3. Note: It's only visible from Boom Island Park.
St. Paul: There won't be city-run fireworks, but the St. Paul Saints will have a post-game show and "monster food truck rally" on July 3. Tickets start at $10.
West metro: St. Louis Park, Chanhassen, Excelsior, and Delano all have celebrations that include fireworks at dusk on July 4.
- Canterbury Park in Shakopee has live racing, pony rides, food trucks, and post-race fireworks on July 3. Tickets start at $8.
East metro: Woodbury has a kids zone with bounce houses, food trucks, and live music before their show on July 4.
- Or, head further east to Stillwater and watch Civil War cannons fire before the city display over the St. Croix River, also on July 4.
North metro: Forest Lake, Blaine, and Coon Rapids have fireworks on July 4. Get to Forest Lake early for a carnival and parade at 10am.
South metro: Apple Valley Freedom Days and Eagan's Funfest feature a car show, an all-day carnival, and parades before the main event on July 4.
- Bloomington's Summer Fete on July 3 claims to be one of the state's largest firework displays.
What's next: The Minneapolis Aquatennial fireworks show on July 22 is still on.
