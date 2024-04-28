As is often the case in life, the best advice for figuring out where to live should be obvious: Stop scrolling.
Why it matters: All the Google searches, listing descriptions and neighborhood scores in the world can't substitute for getting a feel for a place IRL.
Case in point: Minnesota was still new to me when my husband and I started our house hunt in 2018.
- So, we scheduled weekend adventures to explore various "micro-neighborhoods" across Minneapolis and St. Paul.
- They helped us figure out what we wanted — and where to look, once we were ready for open houses.
Here are some tips for narrowing your search:
🥇 Rank your wants: Unless you have an unlimited budget (and even if you do), you probably won't find a home that checks every box on your wish list.
- Identifying your must-have considerations and nice-to-have options at the start will help you and your agent focus the search, Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors president Amy Peterson tells us.
🚶♀️ Get your steps in: A stroll around a neighborhood will provide a better sense of everything — from access to nature to noise pollution — at no cost!
🍽️ Stop for a bite: A meal at a beloved local haunt — my husband and I targeted coffee shops and breweries — is a great way to sample what an area has to offer.
- Plus: Bartenders and baristas often know the neighborhood tea!
🚗 Take a ride: Given the time many of us spend traveling to and from jobs, schools and other commitments, a test commute by your preferred mode of transit isn't a bad idea.
- I ruled out Robbinsdale early in our house hunt, knowing it would add even more freeway driving to the state Capitol in St. Paul.
🏫 Study the schools: The Minnesota Report Card lets you look up schools close to a potential new address and compare their test scores, graduation rates and other measures.
- Ratings websites like GreatSchools are useful references, but use them with caution; research has found possible racial bias in their ratings.
- The best way to judge a school? Ask the principal for a tour. A school with a middling rating may still be a great fit for your kid.
💸 Consider the (whole) costs: Joey Oslund, a realtor with RE/MAX Results in the Twin Cities, advises clients to factor in property taxes.
- A home he owns in Richfield costs $600 more in taxes a year than a similarly valued one he has in Bloomington.
Reality check: We've still got a tight market, so many buyers can't be choosers.
- Options — and locations — may be limited by both availability and price point.
Yes, but: Doing your homework — even if it's just surveying friends and colleagues about their communities— can help ensure you'll be happy once you have the keys.
Readers respond: More tips for finding your home
✈️ If you fly frequently, proximity to MSP Airport could be a plus, given how expensive parking or long cab rides can be, Cindy P. suggests.
❄️ Snow route schedules can also give you a sense of how fast your future street should be plowed when storms hit, she added.
- She landed on a location on a bus line with several grocery stores within a mile for easier access in inclement weather.
🔮 It's not too soon to start thinking about your next move, Jan U. reminds us. Many families move out of her southwest Minneapolis neighborhood when their kids reach school age.
- But given that those plans can be upended by factors largely out of the owner's control — think interest rates or job losses — it's important to consider whether you'd be OK sticking it out longer.
Axios' Sami Sparber contributed to this report.