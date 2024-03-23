As mortgage rates soften, Twin Cities real estate professionals are seeing multiple-offer situations and buyers forgoing inspection to make their bid stand out, says Jamar Hardy, managing broker with Edina Realty. Why it matters: While you can't control housing inventory and prices, you can strengthen your finances to strike when the time is right.

What they're saying: "Any well-priced, entry-level home in the metro is getting a lot of showings right out the gate," Hardy, president of Minneapolis Area Realtors, tells Axios.

State of play: Wannabe buyers fall into two camps, according to Katy Song, chief financial planner of Domain Money, a national company. There are people who are over-prepared and people who think they can afford more than they realistically can, Song tells Axios.

Here are her tactical tips for first-time home buyers to prepare wisely for taking the plunge.

💳 Look at your credit. If you don't have credit or it's not in good shape, it's not time to buy, she says. Your credit score determines how willing lenders are to give you money.

If you're starting from scratch, Song recommends getting a secured credit card. To start building your score, put a recurring payment like Netflix on the card, and automatically pay it off every month.

If you have credit card debt, devise an aggressive plan to pay it off.

You don't need to pay off your student loan debt or even car loans before applying for a mortgage.

💸 Calculate your maximum monthly payment. Generally, 28% to 32% of your net monthly cash flow is a safe bet.

Reality check: Your lender will likely approve you for a higher mortgage than you can comfortably afford, Song says. They're not factoring in recurring expenses like therapy, gym memberships or that oh-so-necessary pet subscription box.

💪 Build your savings and downpayment. Put away at least three months of expenses for emergency savings.

For a downpayment, Song recommends at least 10-20% to keep your monthly payment comfortable, and start building equity as quickly as possible.

Plus, more money down could get you that extra bedroom, for instance, even if it means having to save for longer.

Yes, but: Putting 20% down will help you avoid Private Mortgage Insurance, lowering your monthly cost.

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Inventory remains tight for those home shopping in the Twin Cities this spring.

America's housing shortage and high mortgage rates are a big focus of President Biden's as he makes his pitch for a second term, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

