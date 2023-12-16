Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Twin Cities real estate experts predict the market will be less stagnant — but not wildly different — in 2024.

Why it matters: Many home shoppers stood still this year, waiting for mortgage rates to drop before they made a move.

Major forecasters now expect rates to dip at least a little.

What they're saying: While there will likely be more homes for sale, the tight Twin Cities market will keep benefitting sellers, predicts Sharry Schmid, president of Edina Realty.

Zoom in: If mortgage rates dip enough to get people moving, multiple offers and competitive bidding could drive up prices, according to David Arbit, Minneapolis Area Realtors director of research.

Yes, but: "Moving is first and foremost a life decision," Opendoor's Merav Bloch tells Axios.

Zoom out: If the economy is steady, rates could land around 6%. If the economy stumbles, mortgage rates could fall more significantly, says Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst.

No one can say with certainty just how much mortgage rates will change because they are impacted by inflation and the Federal Reserve.

What's happening: The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its final policy meeting of 2023 and signaled next year could bring cuts, Axios' Neil Irwin and Courtenay Brown report.

Data: Hines analysis of Census Bureau and Moody's data; Note: Population demand is a theoretical housing demand metric based on long-term household formation and homeownership rates by age cohort; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: The Twin Cities is short around 49,000 homes, according to figures developer Hines shared with Axios.

That's 3.4% of the 16-county Twin Cities metro's existing inventory as of 2022.

State of play: America needs three million more housing units, per the analysis, a shortage that's pushing up the cost of renting and buying.

Hines compared the stock of existing homes, either to rent or buy, with what they calculated is the population's housing demand.

The analysis includes housing units as defined by the census, which excludes dorms, skilled nursing facilities or other group quarters arrangements.

Go deeper: What really created the Minneapolis apartment boom