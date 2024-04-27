Share on email (opens in new window)

A two-bedroom Columbia Heights home that got multiple offers. Photo: Courtesy of Jennifer Ivers with Coldwell Banker Realty

Robbinsdale, Columbia Heights and Corcoran are the latest homebuying hot spots in the Twin Cities. The big picture: Those cities notched among the largest increases in the number of homes sold in March compared to a year ago, according to Minneapolis Area Realtors.

What they're saying: It's not unusual for a Columbia Heights home to see multiple offers days after it's listed, real estate agent Tanner Hagen tells Axios.

State of play: More people are shopping for homes in relatively affordable areas like Columbia Heights and Robbinsdale because of higher mortgage rates, David Arbit, director of research at MAR, tells Axios.

Pricier locations — the median in Corcoran was $590,450 — are popular among cash buyers and those with equity from their previous homes, who are less fazed by interest rates.

Between the lines: The median sales price metro-wide was about $366,000 in March, up 2.8% from a year earlier, per Minneapolis Area Realtors.

We scoured listings to find what shoppers can get for the typical price in some of the Twin Cities' sought-after suburbs.

Upgraded in Columbia Heights

Photo: Courtesy of Jennifer Ivers with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Photo: Courtesy of Jennifer Ivers with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Listed for $215,000, a two-bedroom house packs a host of upgrades into 715 square feet, including new kitchen appliances, flooring and more.

Yes, but: Don't start packing, because the sellers accepted an offer less than a week after the home hit the market.

Columbia Heights homes typically sold for $250,000 in March, per Minneapolis Area Realtors data.

Backyard oasis in Columbia Heights

Photo: Courtesy of Tanner Hagen with eXp Realty.

Photo: Courtesy of Tanner Hagen with eXp Realty.

Photo: Courtesy of Tanner Hagen with eXp Realty.

For $325,000, Hagen's three-bedroom listing offers an updated kitchen and ample outdoor entertaining space.

He expects a quick sale, given the amount of online clicks and buyers "favoriting" the home in the MLS. (The sellers accepted an offer days after the home was listed.)

Super-sleek in Robbinsdale

For $285,000, a three-bedroom house that's now set to close caught our eye with its ocean-blue paint and modern bathroom.