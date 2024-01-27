Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census via IPUMS; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Over 11% of Twin Cities millennials lived with their parents in 2022, Axios' Erin Davis reports from the latest census figures.

That's compared with the national average share of 15.8%.

Why it matters: While rent growth here lags other big metros, many younger people across Minnesota and the nation are struggling to swing it and returning to their childhood bedrooms.

The number of Americans aged 25–34 living at home has jumped over 87% in the past two decades, according to census data.

What's happening: Younger generations may be staying home to save on expenses like rent or a future down payment, says Adina Dragos, research analyst at RentCafe, an apartment search website.

More young adults could also be choosing to care for family members, Dragos tells Axios.

Zoom in: Faribault parent Sharon Wilson's 29-year-old son and his wife live in her remodeled basement apartment.

"The plan is for me to downsize and move downstairs, and they take over the upstairs" as they start a family, says Wilson, who tells Axios she's grateful to have family close after her husband died.

Lakeville parent Craig Weber has two working Gen Zers at home, both a year out of school.

One is paying off their student loans, plus saving for a house. The other is saving money to invest in a side business, Weber says.

Weber's kids pay their other bills. "My wife and I are fine with the arrangements, as long as they are working and focused on the future with goals," he tells Axios.

Reality check: Some millennials are still buying homes, often with family help.

Nearly 55% of millennials (those aged 27–42) owned a home in 2023, up from 52% in 2022, according to a new Redfin report.

Meanwhile, adult Gen Z's homeownership rate stagnated at slightly over 26%.

What we're watching: Those who leave the nest might find rent is more expensive than it was a few years ago, even as price increases slowed last year.

It's one reason why renters are feeling badly about their finances, according to the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

