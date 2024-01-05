Doing Dry January? These Minnesota restaurants and bars offer mocktails and more
Minnesotans doing "dry" – or "damp" — January this year have plenty of options for beverages without the booze.
Re-stock your bar with booze-free spirits at non-alcoholic bottle shops Marigold or Zero Proof, which have locations in south and Northeast Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Indeed Brewing Company in Northeast Minneapolis is offering an expanded non-alcoholic menu this month, with caffeinated hop water, a zero-proof pilsner and THC seltzers.
- Forgotten Star Brewing Company in Fridley is also hosting "jaNAnigans" (aka non-alcoholic shenanigans) every Thursday this month with product sampling from NA vendors.
Speaking of THC seltzers, those going "Minnesota sober" can find the buzz-inducing beverages pretty much everywhere these days.
- Earl Giles Distilling Company just instituted a permanent "Canna Club Happy Hour" from 5-9pm every Wednesday, no reservations required.
Pop fans can sip on a range of flavors at the Northern Soda Company's "soda taproom" in New Brighton.
For a dry date night, hot spots like Khâluna in Minneapolis and Chip's Clubhouse in St. Paul feature mocktails mimicking the traditional versions.
- Layline in Excelsior offers Phony Negroni, an Espresso Notini, and a Zero Proof Aperol Spritz, Minnesota Monthly notes.
Those looking to try a mocktail in a space without any spirits can head to vegan restaurant Hi Flora! in south Minneapolis. It's entirely alcohol free with a bar that serves over a dozen libations.
