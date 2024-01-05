Doing Dry January? These Minnesota restaurants and bars offer mocktails and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Minnesotans doing "dry" – or "damp" — January this year have plenty of options for beverages without the booze. Re-stock your bar with booze-free spirits at non-alcoholic bottle shops Marigold or Zero Proof, which have locations in south and Northeast Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Indeed Brewing Company in Northeast Minneapolis is offering an expanded non-alcoholic menu this month, with caffeinated hop water, a zero-proof pilsner and THC seltzers.

Forgotten Star Brewing Company in Fridley is also hosting "jaNAnigans" (aka non-alcoholic shenanigans) every Thursday this month with product sampling from NA vendors.

Speaking of THC seltzers, those going "Minnesota sober" can find the buzz-inducing beverages pretty much everywhere these days.

Earl Giles Distilling Company just instituted a permanent "Canna Club Happy Hour" from 5-9pm every Wednesday, no reservations required.

Pop fans can sip on a range of flavors at the Northern Soda Company's "soda taproom" in New Brighton.

For a dry date night, hot spots like Khâluna in Minneapolis and Chip's Clubhouse in St. Paul feature mocktails mimicking the traditional versions.

Layline in Excelsior offers Phony Negroni, an Espresso Notini, and a Zero Proof Aperol Spritz, Minnesota Monthly notes.

Those looking to try a mocktail in a space without any spirits can head to vegan restaurant Hi Flora! in south Minneapolis. It's entirely alcohol free with a bar that serves over a dozen libations.

Go Deeper: Axios Denver's John Frank rounded up the best NA beers on the market.