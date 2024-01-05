Jan 5, 2024 - Things to Do

Doing Dry January? These Minnesota restaurants and bars offer mocktails and more

Minnesotans doing "dry" – or "damp" January this year have plenty of options for beverages without the booze.

Re-stock your bar with booze-free spirits at non-alcoholic bottle shops Marigold or Zero Proof, which have locations in south and Northeast Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Indeed Brewing Company in Northeast Minneapolis is offering an expanded non-alcoholic menu this month, with caffeinated hop water, a zero-proof pilsner and THC seltzers.

  • Forgotten Star Brewing Company in Fridley is also hosting "jaNAnigans" (aka non-alcoholic shenanigans) every Thursday this month with product sampling from NA vendors.

Speaking of THC seltzers, those going "Minnesota sober" can find the buzz-inducing beverages pretty much everywhere these days.

  • Earl Giles Distilling Company just instituted a permanent "Canna Club Happy Hour" from 5-9pm every Wednesday, no reservations required.

Pop fans can sip on a range of flavors at the Northern Soda Company's "soda taproom" in New Brighton.

For a dry date night, hot spots like Khâluna in Minneapolis and Chip's Clubhouse in St. Paul feature mocktails mimicking the traditional versions.

  • Layline in Excelsior offers Phony Negroni, an Espresso Notini, and a Zero Proof Aperol Spritz, Minnesota Monthly notes.

Those looking to try a mocktail in a space without any spirits can head to vegan restaurant Hi Flora! in south Minneapolis. It's entirely alcohol free with a bar that serves over a dozen libations.

