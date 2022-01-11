Review: Minneapolis' Khâluna is worth the wait
I finally nabbed a reservation at Khâluna, a Southeast Asian restaurant in South Minneapolis by chef Ann Ahmed.
- The restaurant, bar and cooking studio opened in late October to rave reviews (and made our list of 2021's hottest restaurants).
What I ordered: I went all out — starting with a Balinese fruited tonic with gin ($11) and chicken samosas ($12).
- I also ordered the Massaman curry with beef short rib and purple sticky rice ($28), and topped it all off with the steamed chocolate cake with banana ice cream and pineapple ($13).
Review: 9/10. Each dish incorporated unique flavors that pair well together, and the warm but upscale atmosphere gave the "resort" feel the restaurant promised.
- The price was steep but the space and delicious dishes made the experience an all-around great night out.
Plus: I'm now a banana ice cream fan.
Of note: I snagged the reservation in early-mid December for the earliest date they had available, which was last week. But the restaurant was less than half full when I went.
- If you're comfortable with indoor dining and want to try a hard-to-get restaurant, it might be worth calling to see if they have any last-minute cancelations.
