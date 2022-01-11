1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Review: Minneapolis' Khâluna is worth the wait

Audrey Kennedy
a slice of cake, a fruity drink and a bowl of curry
Steamed chocolate cake (left), Balinese fruited tonic and Massaman curry from Khâluna. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

I finally nabbed a reservation at Khâluna, a Southeast Asian restaurant in South Minneapolis by chef Ann Ahmed.

What I ordered: I went all out — starting with a Balinese fruited tonic with gin ($11) and chicken samosas ($12).

  • I also ordered the Massaman curry with beef short rib and purple sticky rice ($28), and topped it all off with the steamed chocolate cake with banana ice cream and pineapple ($13).

Review: 9/10. Each dish incorporated unique flavors that pair well together, and the warm but upscale atmosphere gave the "resort" feel the restaurant promised.

  • The price was steep but the space and delicious dishes made the experience an all-around great night out.

Plus: I'm now a banana ice cream fan.

Of note: I snagged the reservation in early-mid December for the earliest date they had available, which was last week. But the restaurant was less than half full when I went.

  • If you're comfortable with indoor dining and want to try a hard-to-get restaurant, it might be worth calling to see if they have any last-minute cancelations.
