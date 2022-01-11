Review: Minneapolis' Khâluna is worth the wait

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I finally nabbed a reservation at Khâluna, a Southeast Asian restaurant in South Minneapolis by chef Ann Ahmed.

The restaurant, bar and cooking studio opened in late October to rave reviews (and made our list of 2021's hottest restaurants).

What I ordered: I went all out — starting with a Balinese fruited tonic with gin ($11) and chicken samosas ($12).

I also ordered the Massaman curry with beef short rib and purple sticky rice ($28), and topped it all off with the steamed chocolate cake with banana ice cream and pineapple ($13).

Review: 9/10. Each dish incorporated unique flavors that pair well together, and the warm but upscale atmosphere gave the "resort" feel the restaurant promised.

The price was steep but the space and delicious dishes made the experience an all-around great night out.

Plus: I'm now a banana ice cream fan.

Of note: I snagged the reservation in early-mid December for the earliest date they had available, which was last week. But the restaurant was less than half full when I went.