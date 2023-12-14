The Twin Cities’ newest taproom is serving up soda

Share on email (opens in new window)

Minnesota's newest taproom has swapped alcohol for pop.

Driving the news: Northern Soda Company says its "soda taproom," which hosts a grand opening this weekend, will be the first such taproom in the state, exclusively pouring the Twin Cities-based brand's craft sodas.

Context: It's the second iteration of the taproom, which soft-launched in late November.

The previous pop-up at its old factory in Arden Hills was only open for a few hours on Saturdays, co-owner Davod Zarghami told Axios.

What to expect: Ten craft sodas on tap — eight of which are exclusive to the taproom — alongside over a dozen canned options, ice cream floats, pizza, snacks from local brands and board games.

When I visited on Wednesday, flavors included caramelized pineapple, red raspberry cream, pumpkin spice sarsaparilla and "Green and Gold," the rival to their grape soda "Sunday Purple."

Prices range from $3 for a single pour to $6 for a "flight" of four.

Plus: The space hosts frequent activities for families like movie nights, story times with local authors and factory tours for kids.

Between the lines: Northern Soda's taproom won't offer any THC beverages, unlike many Twin Cities spots that often sell the popular drinks as a non-alcoholic option.

"We want to be the go-to, family-friendly spot and create a safe place with no substances," Zarghami told Axios.

📍 Details: Northern Soda Company's taproom is located at 601 Campus Drive, Suite 10b in New Brighton.