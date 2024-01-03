Jan 3, 2024 - Food and Drink
Burbs Bites: Breakfast burrito heaven at Lito's in Richfield

A breakfast burrito on a tray with a small cups of white crema sauce and another small cup of salsa.

A bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito at Lito's Burritos in Richfield. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

Welcome back to Burbs Bites, our occasional feature highlighting bars, breweries, cafés, and restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs.

I love a breakfast burrito — and living in Los Angeles for seven years, I got to taste some really good ones.

Yes, but: Since I moved home last year, I've been hoping to find a spot that fills the Cofax-sized hole in my heart.

State of play: Enter Lito's Burritos, the Richfield joint at 66th & Nicollet where L.A.-born, Minnesota-raised Miguel Hernandez slings what Eater called "the Twin Cities' most exciting breakfast burrito. Ever."

What to expect: Brekkie-Bs that'll take you back to California for between $6.49 and $7.99.

  • Choose your main filling — bacon, pork sausage, chorizo, peppers, and onions, or vegan soy chorizo — and your choice of potatoes. I opted for hash-brown patties, but you can also pick regular julienned hash browns or home fries.
  • Hungrier burrito fans might opt for the $12.99 "Breakfast Supreme," which comes with bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, and onions.
  • Lito's serves lunch food, too — including their take on a California burrito, stuffed with fries.

What I ordered: I went with a simple B-E-C. Plenty of bacon, but the burrito oozes with flavor from the mozzarella-cheddar cheese blend.

💭 My thought bubble: The secret sauce… is the sauce. I went with two: a spicy chile de arbol salsa and a milder morrita crema.

Pro tip: Lito's operates out of El Tejabán Mexican Grill. Burrito seekers can place their orders at the bar at the rear of the restaurant.

  • Lito's and El Tejabán have different operating hours. Lito's starts serving earlier but also closes at 2pm daily.

