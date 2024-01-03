Burbs Bites: Breakfast burrito heaven at Lito's in Richfield

Share on email (opens in new window)

A bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito at Lito's Burritos in Richfield. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

Welcome back to Burbs Bites, our occasional feature highlighting bars, breweries, cafés, and restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs. I love a breakfast burrito — and living in Los Angeles for seven years, I got to taste some really good ones. Yes, but: Since I moved home last year, I've been hoping to find a spot that fills the Cofax-sized hole in my heart.

State of play: Enter Lito's Burritos, the Richfield joint at 66th & Nicollet where L.A.-born, Minnesota-raised Miguel Hernandez slings what Eater called "the Twin Cities' most exciting breakfast burrito. Ever."

What to expect: Brekkie-Bs that'll take you back to California for between $6.49 and $7.99.

Choose your main filling — bacon, pork sausage, chorizo, peppers, and onions, or vegan soy chorizo — and your choice of potatoes. I opted for hash-brown patties, but you can also pick regular julienned hash browns or home fries.

Hungrier burrito fans might opt for the $12.99 "Breakfast Supreme," which comes with bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, and onions.

Lito's serves lunch food, too — including their take on a California burrito, stuffed with fries.

What I ordered: I went with a simple B-E-C. Plenty of bacon, but the burrito oozes with flavor from the mozzarella-cheddar cheese blend.

💭 My thought bubble: The secret sauce… is the sauce. I went with two: a spicy chile de arbol salsa and a milder morrita crema.

Pro tip: Lito's operates out of El Tejabán Mexican Grill. Burrito seekers can place their orders at the bar at the rear of the restaurant.

Lito's and El Tejabán have different operating hours. Lito's starts serving earlier but also closes at 2pm daily.

Have a recommendation for a spot we should check out? Submit it here.