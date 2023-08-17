2 hours ago - Food and Drink
B-52 Burgers & Brews brings rooftop dining to Inver Grove

Nick Halter
A burger and fries

The Juicy Lucy at B52. Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

Welcome to Burbs Bites, our occasional feature highlighting bars, breweries, cafés, and restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs. Have a recommendation for a spot we should check out? Submit it here.

Who says you can't have rooftop dining in the suburbs? Longtime south metro favorite B-52 Burgers & Brew has an excellent one.

  • I went there recently to fuel up before a three-plus-hour viewing of "Oppenheimer" at the next-door AMC Inver Grove 16.

What to expect: This place has some of the best burgers you're going to find in the metro and a solid craft beer list.

  • You can also be prepared for good service and reasonable prices in a 100% sports bar atmosphere.
  • The patio is nicely done, but you're not coming for the scenery unless you're into surface parking lots, the architecture of a Holiday Inn Express, or the drone of Highway 52.
A rooftop patio
Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

What I ordered: The Carlton Burger, which has gruyère cheese, arugula, jalapeño bacon jam, and mayo ($14,) and the Juicy Lucy ($13.75), which is smothered in a house sauce, similar to Thousand Island dressing.

My thought bubble: B-52 didn't win the inaugural Twin Cities Minnesota Burger Battle for no reason.

Pro tip: There's also a Lakeville location.

