Welcome to Burbs Bites, our occasional feature highlighting bars, breweries, cafés, and restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs.

Who says you can't have rooftop dining in the suburbs? Longtime south metro favorite B-52 Burgers & Brew has an excellent one.

I went there recently to fuel up before a three-plus-hour viewing of "Oppenheimer" at the next-door AMC Inver Grove 16.

What to expect: This place has some of the best burgers you're going to find in the metro and a solid craft beer list.

You can also be prepared for good service and reasonable prices in a 100% sports bar atmosphere.

The patio is nicely done, but you're not coming for the scenery unless you're into surface parking lots, the architecture of a Holiday Inn Express, or the drone of Highway 52.

Photo: Nick Halter/Axios

What I ordered: The Carlton Burger, which has gruyère cheese, arugula, jalapeño bacon jam, and mayo ($14,) and the Juicy Lucy ($13.75), which is smothered in a house sauce, similar to Thousand Island dressing.

My thought bubble: B-52 didn't win the inaugural Twin Cities Minnesota Burger Battle for no reason.

Pro tip: There's also a Lakeville location.

