Burbs Bites: Benedict's Morning Heroes is Wayzata's standout brunch

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Welcome back to Burbs Bites, our new occasional feature highlighting bars, breweries, cafés, and restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs.

Downtown Wayzata is known for its renowned dinner spots, but people dining before 3pm can head to Benedict's Morning Heroes, a modern diner with one of the best brunches in town.

What to expect: Nine varieties of Eggs Benedict, including ones with steak, lobster, and lox, build-your-own omelets, a variety of breakfast and lunch entrees, and specialty pancakes.

If you can't pick just one, the restaurant has "pancake flights" that allow guests to pick three different kinds for $17.

What we ordered: The hot fried chicken Benedict ($18), which combines the poached egg and hollandaise sauce with Nashville hot chicken on a biscuit with honey butter.

We also snagged the caramel and cream cheese monkey bread ($8) as a sweet treat.

Pro tip: Weekends can get very busy, and Benedict's doesn't take reservations.

Audrey recommends joining the virtual waitlist through Yelp and grabbing a coffee from nearby café The Grocer's Table until your table is ready.

Burbs Bites: Maple Grove's Omni Brewing

Have a recommendation for a spot we should check out? Submit it here.