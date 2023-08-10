Burbs Bites: Benedict's Morning Heroes is Wayzata's standout brunch
Downtown Wayzata is known for its renowned dinner spots, but people dining before 3pm can head to Benedict's Morning Heroes, a modern diner with one of the best brunches in town.
What to expect: Nine varieties of Eggs Benedict, including ones with steak, lobster, and lox, build-your-own omelets, a variety of breakfast and lunch entrees, and specialty pancakes.
- If you can't pick just one, the restaurant has "pancake flights" that allow guests to pick three different kinds for $17.
What we ordered: The hot fried chicken Benedict ($18), which combines the poached egg and hollandaise sauce with Nashville hot chicken on a biscuit with honey butter.
- We also snagged the caramel and cream cheese monkey bread ($8) as a sweet treat.
Pro tip: Weekends can get very busy, and Benedict's doesn't take reservations.
- Audrey recommends joining the virtual waitlist through Yelp and grabbing a coffee from nearby café The Grocer's Table until your table is ready.
