Welcome to Burbs Bites, our new occasional feature highlighting bars, breweries, cafés, and restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs. Have a recommendation for a spot we should check out? Submit it here.

We're kicking off the series with a visit to Maple Grove's Omni Brewery and Taproom, which debuted its Bear Paw Pizza mobile kitchen in June.

What to expect: A tap list of more than a dozen brews, including hoppy IPAs and sours. Hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options are also on the menu.

A spacious patio that gets nice shade thanks to a pergola and trees. The brick-oven pizza is made onsite.

What we ordered: Veggie ($15) and hot honey ($18) pizzas and the Garage Karate New England IPA.

The latter pie, featuring pepperoni, goat cheese, and pickled jalapeños, struck the perfect balance of savory and spicy flavors.

Torey's thought bubble: Solid beer and a pizza menu that offers a mix of classic and adventurous topping combinations. We're eying the "Elote" with lime chili crust for our next visit!

Plus: The outdoor seating area is great for big groups or families with kids.

Pro tip: Check the brewery's calendar for trivia and live music nights.