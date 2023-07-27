2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Burbs Bites

In the mood for pizza and beer? Maple Grove's Omni Brewing offers both

Torey Van Oot

Who doesn't love pizza and a beer? Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

Welcome to Burbs Bites, our new occasional feature highlighting bars, breweries, cafés, and restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs. Have a recommendation for a spot we should check out? Submit it here.

We're kicking off the series with a visit to Maple Grove's Omni Brewery and Taproom, which debuted its Bear Paw Pizza mobile kitchen in June.

What to expect: A tap list of more than a dozen brews, including hoppy IPAs and sours. Hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options are also on the menu.

  • A spacious patio that gets nice shade thanks to a pergola and trees. The brick-oven pizza is made onsite.

What we ordered: Veggie ($15) and hot honey ($18) pizzas and the Garage Karate New England IPA.

  • The latter pie, featuring pepperoni, goat cheese, and pickled jalapeños, struck the perfect balance of savory and spicy flavors.

Torey's thought bubble: Solid beer and a pizza menu that offers a mix of classic and adventurous topping combinations. We're eying the "Elote" with lime chili crust for our next visit!

  • Plus: The outdoor seating area is great for big groups or families with kids.

Pro tip: Check the brewery's calendar for trivia and live music nights.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more