Burbs Bites: Ambi Wine Bar & Desserts is a chocolate lover's dream

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Welcome back to Burbs Bites, our new occasional feature highlighting bars, breweries, cafés, and restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs.

Anoka's bustling downtown has plenty of spots to grab a beer, but head a block north of Main Street to find Ambi Wine Bar & Desserts, a charming wine bar surrounded by antique shops with a café-like ambience.

What to expect: A selection of appetizers, cheese boards, and flatbreads alongside an extensive wine and dessert list, with an emphasis on chocolate mousses, cakes, cheesecakes, and gelatos. (Beer fans can still enjoy one of the bar's 10 brews.)

If you can't pick just one drink, the restaurant has wine flights that allow guests to choose four reds or whites for $16.

What we ordered: We started at the bar with a glass of Broletto Lambrusco, a bubbly Italian wine with notes of raspberry, cherry, and lavender.

We then moved to the patio for Truffles & Tortes' decadence, a dense, fudge-like torte created by another local café.

Pro tip: Grab a glass to go and stroll the city's new social district, a dedicated area where visitors ages 21 and up can buy and drink alcohol in public.

Several businesses allow you to bring your glass inside so you can shop and drink.

More Burbs Bites:

B-52 Burgers & Brews brings rooftop dining to Inver Grove

Benedict's Morning Heroes is Wayzata's standout brunch

In the mood for pizza and beer? Maple Grove's Omni Brewing offers both

Have a recommendation for a spot we should check out? Submit it here.