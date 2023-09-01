Nine Twin Cities restaurants serving State Fair food

Share on email (opens in new window)

In the mood for some State Fair food, but don't want to battle any record-breaking crowds this weekend?

What's happening: Several Twin Cities restaurants are temporarily introducing fair-themed eats for the duration of the Great Minnesota Get-Together — including plenty of pickle foods.

Here are nine places to get your fill of fair food.

🥓 Potluck: The food hall inside Rosedale Center has six vendors serving themed eats through Sept. 4, like maple bacon waffles on a stick, french toast burgers, and deep-fried bacon mac n' cheese fritters with butter-poached lobster claws.

🥒 Hippo Pockets by Centro: The taqueria's "cloud kitchen," which is only available on delivery platforms, now has a pickle pocket with pastrami, dill cream cheese, pickle plants, and pickled jalapeno.

🌽 Eat Street Crossing: All vendors at the Cities' newest food hall have fair specials through Sept. 4, including Bebe Zito's cheese curd burger, pickle pizza from Ouro Pizzeria, and a sweet corn cocktail and mini donut cocktail at the bar.

🍻 Utepils Brewing: The northeast Minneapolis brewery has a new habanero, dill-infused Kolsch called Kind of a Big Dill in the taproom for a limited time.

🍔 My Burger: The Twin Cities chain's State Fair burger has bacon, cheese curds, and fried pickles, topped with a mini corn dog. Available through Labor Day.

Plus: Though they might not have all the same items, popular fair vendors like Union Hmong Kitchen, Afro Deli, MomoDosa, and Baba's have their own locations around the Twin Cities.

