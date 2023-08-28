1 hour ago - Things to Do

First weekend of Minnesota State Fair attracts record-setting attendance

Torey Van Oot
Data: Minnesota State Fair. Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The first weekend of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair got off to a busy start.

Driving the news: Friday's attendance —164,741 — set a record and Saturday's easily topped benchmarks set in 2021 and 2022.

What we're watching: A gorgeous week ahead could result in more big numbers.

🍗 Heading to the fair? Don't miss our reviews of the new foods and all things pickled.

