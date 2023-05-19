Buckle up for a marathon weekend of deal-making and debate at the state Capitol, as lawmakers scramble to spend a $17 billion surplus and get key bills across the finish line ahead of Monday's adjournment deadline.

State of play: As of Thursday — the House's initial goal date for finishing the session — about a dozen finalized budget bills had cleared both chambers, with several more priority measures in the pipeline for final votes.

Yes, but: Several major pieces of legislation, including a tax package, a transportation spending package and a hotly debated hospital staffing bill, remained unfinished with just four days to go.

Here's where some key remaining issues stand:

⛽ The transportation omnibus bill is on track to possibly include both a gas tax increase and a new fee that would apply to services such as Amazon and DoorDash deliveries and Uber rides, legislative leaders said yesterday.

🏥 Legislative negotiators agreed to exempt the Mayo Clinic from requirements in a heavily lobbied nurse staffing bill following a threat from the system to pull back on planned investments if the proposal passed in its earlier form.

Sponsors said the change came at the behest of Gov. Tim Walz. Minnesota Nurses Association president Mary Turner called the move a "betrayal." The Minnesota Hospital Association remains opposed.

🗳️ Dozens of local governments, including St. Paul, will get the green light to ask voters to raise sales taxes to pay for projects, leaders confirmed.

Yes, but: A two-year moratorium on new local tax measures is also in the works.

🏈 The Legislature is likely "out of time" to get sports betting done this year, House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.

🚗 When asked if the Senate has the votes to pass a contentious proposal to give pay increases and job protections to Uber and Lyft drivers, Senate Leader Kari Dziedzic said they're still "working on that." "I don't have a crystal ball," she said.

The intrigue: She repeated the crystal ball line when asked whether all 34 members of her caucus will vote for other bills without that one guaranteed to pass.

🤱 A bill to create a statewide paid family and medical leave program cleared its final legislative hurdle Thursday evening. Gov. Tim Walz has pledged to sign it.

What we're watching: Even if they can ink deals, long debates could derail the tight weekend timeline for passing remaining bills.

Both the House and Senate leaders signaled that they'd be willing to use procedural maneuvers to cut off discussion if needed.

🌿 The House gave final approval to a bill legalizing marijuana for recreational use Thursday. The Senate could vote as soon as today.