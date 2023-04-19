St. Paul's $1 billion pothole problem at the Legislature

Mayor Melvin Carter at his State of the City address. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is pledging to continue his push for a one cent citywide sales tax hike to pay for parks and roads, even after the proposal got the cold shoulder from the House DFL.

Driving the news: St. Paul is one of dozens of local governments seeking the Legislature's approval to put a local sales tax hike on the ballot this year.

But House Tax Committee Chair Aisha Gomez, who generally opposes the approach, didn't include any of the proposals in the sweeping tax bill she unveiled this week.

The intrigue: The House bill does include $30 million for St. Paul roads. Gomez told reporters that an "acute need" to address streets in the capital city warrants a one-time appropriation to buy lawmakers time for a bigger debate over local taxes and funding.

What he's saying: Carter, who made the pitch to raise $1 billion via the sales tax a centerpiece of Tuesday's State of the City address, told reporters that while he "appreciates Chair Gomez's acknowledgement that St. Paul needs resources to invest in our infrastructure," the city needs a long-term funding source.

"We have 20 years of work that we have to be able to do," he said. "So we're just looking forward to continue to make making that case."

Between the lines: Carter has been actively lobbying the Legislature on the proposal, testifying at bill hearings and meeting privately with Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

What we're watching: The Senate has yet to release its tax bill.