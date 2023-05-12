Share on email (opens in new window)

The Capitol's electrolier was lit for Statehood Day on Thursday. Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

Minnesota lawmakers are sprinting toward a (potentially early) finish to this year's action-packed legislative session.

Driving the news: House Speaker Melissa Hortman confirmed to reporters that the House is aiming to wrap its work by next Thursday, May 18 — several days before the May 22 adjournment deadline.

Yes, but: Meeting that timeline would require swift action to finalize the slate of sweeping spending and policy bills that make up the state budget.

Plus: Negotiators in the House and Senate are still working out final details on stand-alone bills to legalize marijuana and create a state-run paid family and medical leave program.

The big picture: A week doesn't seem like a lot of time. But as Hortman told reporters Thursday, "at the end of session, one day is an eternity."

"A lot can happen in a very short period of time," she said, noting that deals on bills that have been vetted by committees can "come together quite quickly when there's a deadline."

The other side: Republicans have criticized Democrats for using their full control to pass what they've cast as extreme liberal measures.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson told Axios he's concerned about Democrats adding significant policy changes into budget bills without time for input from GOP lawmakers or the public.

He called Hortman's proposed timeline "aggressive" and questioned whether it's realistic.

Reality check: Even if deals can be reached in the days ahead, the revisor's office needs time to finish writing the legislation.

And the Senate has yet to publicly commit to the House's goal to end early. Frentz said Thursday that the Senate has "not had any hard deadline" set.

What's new: The penultimate full week of work delivered an apparent breakthrough on a pair of gun control measures long sought by Democrats, as expanded background checks and red flag provisions were folded into a public safety spending bill.

Assistant Majority Leader Nick Frentz told Axios he believes the DFL caucus has the votes to pass the measure.

What we're watching: A number of contentious issues remain unresolved within the DFL, including:

A heated fight over a bill related to nurse staffing levels at hospitals

Disagreements related to taxes

Whether a deal can be reached to legalize sports betting

A package of more than $1 billion in infrastructure and capital projects

Of note: A "legislative day" ends at 7am the day after it begins. So a May 18 end date could involve working through sunrise on Friday, May 19.

What's next: Conference committees working to finalize agreements to marijuana and paid family leave meet today.