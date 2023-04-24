Minnesota House set to vote on bill to legalize recreational marijuana
The Minnesota House is set to vote Monday on a bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use.
The big picture: The legislation would allow people 21 and older to purchase marijuana. Hemp-derived THC drinks and edibles would remain legal.
- The bill, which would create an Office of Cannabis Management as part of a new licensing and regulatory framework, also includes automatic expungement of convictions for low-level drug offenses.
Of note: Language contained in previous versions of the bill that would have allowed the sale of low-dose marijuana edibles at breweries, grocery stores, and other retailers has been removed.
- Under the current draft, all products containing the drug will be limited to traditional dispensary-style businesses.
Yes, but: Seltzers and other products with 5mg of hemp-derived THC or less per serving could still be sold at a wide range of stores and restaurants.
What's next: The Senate will still need to act on its version.
- If both bills pass, a conference committee made up of lawmakers from the House and Senate will try to hammer out differences in the two bills in time to send the measure to Gov. Tim Walz.
- This year's session ends in late May.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.