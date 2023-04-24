Note: Some states categorized as illegal permit CBD for medical use. Data: DISA. Chart: Axios Visuals

The Minnesota House is set to vote Monday on a bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

The big picture: The legislation would allow people 21 and older to purchase marijuana. Hemp-derived THC drinks and edibles would remain legal.

The bill, which would create an Office of Cannabis Management as part of a new licensing and regulatory framework, also includes automatic expungement of convictions for low-level drug offenses.

Of note: Language contained in previous versions of the bill that would have allowed the sale of low-dose marijuana edibles at breweries, grocery stores, and other retailers has been removed.

Under the current draft, all products containing the drug will be limited to traditional dispensary-style businesses.

Yes, but: Seltzers and other products with 5mg of hemp-derived THC or less per serving could still be sold at a wide range of stores and restaurants.

What's next: The Senate will still need to act on its version.