A hotly contested bill to give wage and job protections to Lyft and Uber drivers in Minnesota is heading for a House vote Wednesday, amid a last-minute push to pass the proposal before the Legislature adjourns Monday.

Driving the debate: Supporters say drivers, who work as independent contractors, deserve higher pay and an avenue to appeal being "deactivated" from the apps.

They've cited concerns about the cost of gas, opaque wage structures and workers being blocked from using the platform without explanation.

Ride-hailing companies have countered that the changes could raise prices for customers and make it more difficult to fire drivers accused of serious misconduct.

What's new: Bill sponsors rolled out a major write-through of the bill on Tuesday ahead of the May 22 deadline. Changes include lowering the minimum rate per mile in the metro from $1.85 to $1.45 and dropping insurance requirements that the companies had called unworkable.

DFL state Rep. Mohamud Noor of Minneapolis told Axios that the amendment addresses the ride-hailing apps' concerns while ensuring "fairness and equity for the drivers."

The other side: The changes haven't slowed Uber's opposition. A public affairs spokesperson told Axios that the company "worked directly with drivers to negotiate a deal" that would raise rates "without doubling the cost for riders" but that those agreements were not reflected in the updated bill.

The company said the current language would result in local drivers making more per mile than those working in New York City or Seattle.

What we're watching: Gov. Tim Walz declined to commit to signing the bill on Tuesday — contradicting one sponsor's recent claim that he was on board.

"We really need to get something done around this, but I'm not quite sure it's ready to go," he said.

The intrigue: The Minnesota Reformer reported last week that DFL Sen. Omar Fateh could derail other budget bills if the recently revived legislation doesn't pass this session.