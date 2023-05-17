1 hour ago - Politics

Minnesota bill regulating Uber and Lyft advances

Torey Van Oot
Illustration of a traffic light with a green light revealing a steering wheel

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A hotly contested bill to give wage and job protections to Lyft and Uber drivers in Minnesota is heading for a House vote Wednesday, amid a last-minute push to pass the proposal before the Legislature adjourns Monday.

Driving the debate: Supporters say drivers, who work as independent contractors, deserve higher pay and an avenue to appeal being "deactivated" from the apps.

  • They've cited concerns about the cost of gas, opaque wage structures and workers being blocked from using the platform without explanation.
  • Ride-hailing companies have countered that the changes could raise prices for customers and make it more difficult to fire drivers accused of serious misconduct.

What's new: Bill sponsors rolled out a major write-through of the bill on Tuesday ahead of the May 22 deadline. Changes include lowering the minimum rate per mile in the metro from $1.85 to $1.45 and dropping insurance requirements that the companies had called unworkable.

  • DFL state Rep. Mohamud Noor of Minneapolis told Axios that the amendment addresses the ride-hailing apps' concerns while ensuring "fairness and equity for the drivers."

The other side: The changes haven't slowed Uber's opposition. A public affairs spokesperson told Axios that the company "worked directly with drivers to negotiate a deal" that would raise rates "without doubling the cost for riders" but that those agreements were not reflected in the updated bill.

  • The company said the current language would result in local drivers making more per mile than those working in New York City or Seattle.

What we're watching: Gov. Tim Walz declined to commit to signing the bill on Tuesday — contradicting one sponsor's recent claim that he was on board.

  • "We really need to get something done around this, but I'm not quite sure it's ready to go," he said.

The intrigue: The Minnesota Reformer reported last week that DFL Sen. Omar Fateh could derail other budget bills if the recently revived legislation doesn't pass this session.

  • Fateh denied making that demand in a brief interview with Axios, but said he did make it clear to leadership that the bill is a top priority for him.
