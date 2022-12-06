Minnesota's projected surplus balloons to $17.6 billion
Minnesota's projected budget surplus has grown to a record $17.6 billion, state economists announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-majority Legislature will have an opportunity to spend that cash next year.
- Lawmakers have previously floated increasing funding for schools and public safety, cutting taxes on Social Security income and implementing a paid family leave program as potential uses for the cash.
Driving the surplus: While "economic headwinds lower[ed] expected growth," strong tax collections and the more than $7 billion that lawmakers left unspent when the Legislature was politically divided last year caused the projected surplus through June 2025 to grow, per a summary posted by Minnesota Management and Budget.
Between the lines: Expect a focus on one-time spending, versus funding for ongoing programs, as an economic downturn could change the state's future fiscal health.
What's next: The Legislature returns in early January to craft a two-year budget, which they must pass by the end of June, per the state Constitution.
